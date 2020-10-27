'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Adds Crystal Kung Minkoff As 1st Asian American Member

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a popular reality series. The 11th season of the show is coming up soon with old members. Now, Crystal Kung Minkoff has joined the series as a new cast member.

RHOBH adds Crystal Kung Minkoff as new member

According to Variety, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is adding Crystal Kung Minkoff as a new housewife. She will be the first-ever Asian American cast member to join the franchise. Her addition to the series comes as the television network, Bravo, shows their increasing efforts to diversify its cast across its programming.

Crystal Kung Minkoff will join Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11. The upcoming season will not include former cast members, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards. The two exited the show after the latest season.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is an entrepreneur and founder of Real Coco, a company specializing in coconut products. Her husband. Rob Minkoff is a well-known filmmaker. He has directed the original Lion King in 1994, the Stuart Little movies, and Haunted Mission featuring Eddie Murphy. The couple has been married for around 13 years and has two children.

In a recent interview with Variety, Bravo executive Sharine Levine talked about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. She said that they are looking to increase the diversity of their shows. Levine mentioned that they are mindful of what the moment is. She stated that they all feel the same in terms of intolerance, and in terms of being part of a culture that does not inflict pain on people.

Garcelle Beauvais was added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in the 10th season. She became the first-ever person of colour to join the cast member of the series. Now with the addition of Crystal Kung Minkoff, the upcoming season 11 is said to feature the most diverse cast in RHOBH’s 11-year history.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills follows some of the most affluent women in the United States of America. It shows them as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. The series also shows their personal life, along with their professional life.

