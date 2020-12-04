'Real Housewives' Star Erika Jayne Sued For Fraudulently Hiding Plane Crash Victims' Money

Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne were in the news following allegations of embezzlement. Real Housewives star Erika Jayne and her husband were sued recently for stealing money that belonged to the plane crash victims. Reports even claimed that Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s case was a sham divorce so that they could hide the money.

Tom Girardi & Real Housewives star Erika Jayne’s case got more complicated

According to an article and a lawsuit viewed by Business Insider, it was reported that Real Housewives star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi, who is a high profile personal injury attorney, had been stealing money from his clients. His clients included the widows and orphans of a 2018 plane crash.

Law firm Edelson PC claimed that Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s divorce was a mere attempt to fraudulently protect their money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm. In the lawsuit, Edelson PC also claimed that Tom Girardi and Real Housewives' Erika Jayne were using their divorce to hide money that rightfully belonged to the families of plane crash victims.

Tom Girardi’s law firm represented the families of several victims from the air crash from Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018. Edelson PC was also involved in this case, acting as a local counsel and representing the victims’ families in the litigation and settlement process. Edelson mentioned in the new lawsuit that Boeing transferred some confidential settlements to Girardi Keese but those funds never reached the families of the victims.

The suit also claimed that Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne kept that money for their own purpose and doled it out to their friends and family. The suit added that at the heart of the deception is defendant Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon to be ex-wife Erika Jayne. The suit continued that in order to keep up their celebrity status, the couple must protect a public image of obscene wealth at all times and at whatever cost. It further continued that Girardi’s firm was on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.

Girardi's law firm represented the victims of Lion Air Flight 610 whose new Boeing 737 Max plane crashed into Java in 2018 after beginning its journey from the Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers along with the crew on board. The entire crash happened in just 13 minutes.

Erika Jayne’s net worth

According to the reports by Celebrity Net Worth, Erika Jayne’s net worth is between $5 Million (369,472,500 INR) and $15 Million (1,108,417,500 INR).

Disclaimer: The above net worth, career earnings and salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source- Tom Girardi Instagram Fanpage & Erika Jayne Instagram

