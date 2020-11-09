Heather Thomson All Set To Return In Real Housewives Of New York

The American Reality show, Real Housewives of New York was initially developed as the second installment of the Real Housewives franchise. The show went on to become as successful as the first installment and has completed a whopping twelve seasons now. For the uninitiated, the reality show revolves around the personal and professional lives of women residing in the prestigious New York City.

While the show’s current cast consists of Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Leah McSweeney, the former housewife Heather Thomson, has been a recurring member of the show. Recently, she was spotted shooting for the new season with the show’s cast. Here’s what we know.

Carole Radziwill followed me on twitter, Heather Thomson is back on RHONY S13 and Joe Biden is going to be the president. Maybe this year wasnt awful — carole radziwill news (@thedaphnewyork) November 7, 2020

Heather Thomson is the girls girl we totally under-appreciated while she was on #RHONY, and now we miss her! Can’t wait to see her back. HOLLA! @BravoTV @DannyPellegrino — Karolina (@KfromLI) November 6, 2020

Heather Thomson’s first season is one of the all time best housewives first seasons. — jeaux (@jeauxxxx) October 31, 2020

when heather thomson compared her nanny quitting to bethenny‘s parents abusing her — noah ðŸŽ„ (@noahsreality) November 2, 2020

No way. Carlton, Heather Thomson in NY, KIM RICHARDS, Brandi, all way worse pic.twitter.com/xplc8ACPcM — Celeste. (@Miss_Orinda7) November 6, 2020

Heather Thompson shoots along with the RHONY cast

Fans of the show were first introduced to Heather Thomson back in 2012 in season 5. The now 50-year-old had gone on to become a full-time cast member of RHONY up until season 8. Following the end of season 8, her appearances went to become less frequent but she did show up in Season 10 and 12. However, a recent report in Reality Blurb has revealed that the sleek New York City Housewife and business owner is shooting for RHONY season 13.

The RHONY cast member was spotted filming with the cast of RHONY this past weekend. She was seen in the Hamptons along with cast members Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams. The report also suggests that Heather is coming on the show as a full-time cast member this time. Even RHONY producer Sam Pezz recently tweeted that the ladies were in the Hamptons and Heather was back. Andy Cohen who is still serving as the executive producer of the franchise also confirmed Heather's entry in season 13 in an interview with Reality Blurb.

Source: Sam Pezz (Twitter)

Heather's return is yet to be confirmed by the Bravo network and by Heather her self. A report in Screen rant has revealed the news of her return comes less than a year after the RHONY star revealed on a podcast that she was not interested in returning to the show. However, if Heather does finally return on the show, she is sure to shake up some cast dynamics.

Heather Thomson Instagram

Heather Thomson is an Instagram celebrity now, thanks to her fame from her time in RHONY. She has close to 200,000 followers on Instagram. She is currently running her Independent business 'Beyond Fresh,' the company makes and sells several products surrounding health and nutrition. Heather is also a driving force behind another business called EmerginC. The skincare brand makes and sells various skincare products for women.

Image Source: RHONY & Heather Thomson (Instagram)

