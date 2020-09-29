Kylie Jenner Stuns Fans While Sunbathing; Asks Fans If They Are 'registered To Vote'

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media posts. From sharing details about her whereabouts to giving glimpses of her lush life, Kylie’s social media presence is inevitable. Recently, the fashion icon was seen sunbathing, however, while doing so he put forth an important question in front of her followers.

Kylie Jenner gets sun-kissed

Her latest Instagram post features the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donning a stunning strapless floral bikini. Flaunting her flawless skin, Kylie relaxes on an outdoor couch as rays of the sun touch her. Closing her eyes, the diva adjusts her as the camera captures her. The first picture is followed by another which has a sunscreen lotion indicating that the beauty mogul enriched her skin with her beauty line skin product, Kylie Skin.

However, the catch here was the caption shared by her. The socialite coupled her sensuous picture with an informative caption. Kylie asked her fans if they have registered themselves for the upcoming election. If not, the fashion maven shared a link in her bio to help her fans who are left behind. Take a look at her post here:

but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together

As soon as kylie asked the question, fans flooded her post with appreciation and praises for the actor. Even sister Khloe Kardashian assured Kylie, that she has registered herself. After watching her sister’s comment, Kylie couldn’t control her excitement. Check it out here:

Previously, Kim Kardashian was seen taking a jibe at her younger sister by sharing a throwback photo of the Kardashian clan. In the photo, the elite siblings' Kylie, Kendall, Kim and Khloe Kardashian can be seen seated in a restaurant as the camera captures them. But this did not go down well with Kylie, who urged her sister to delete the picture. However, Kim being sly, gave a saucy reply to her sister reminding her of the incident when Kylie subtly cropped out Diddy from a group photograph. Take a look at it here:

