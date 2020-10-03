Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Stormi; Check Hilarious Caption

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram where she can be seen showcasing a memorable moment with her little daughter Stormi Webster. In the heart-melting video, the little one can be seen sitting on the couch while Kylie walks in and lies down on the couch with her head on Stormi’s lap. The video of the beauty icon has left her fans in love with her daughter's adorable gesture.

Kylie Jenner shares an adorable video

The little one then smiles and starts petting Janner’s head. Eventually, she also mouths the words which the beauty mogul mentioned in the caption as “don’t be afraid mommy.” The little one’s reaction in the video is just leaving Kylie’s fans to go awe. For the unversed, the video is a part of an ongoing online challenge called #CuddleChallenge where parents are doing what Jenner did to record the reactions of their toddlers. The beauty mogul shared the video on October 2, and since then it has been receiving 34.5 million views and the numbers are increasing every second.

Kylie’s sister Kendal Jenner was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “Tiny Tear.” Followed by Kendall was Khloe Kardashian who wrote, “I melted into my seat.” Sometime back, the fashion icon shared a post on Instagram where she can be seen sunbathing and captioned it with an important question in front of her followers. The post features the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donning a stunning strapless floral bikini.

Flaunting her flawless skin, Kylie relaxes on an outdoor couch as rays of the sun touch her. Closing her eyes, the diva adjusts her as the camera captures her. The first picture is followed by another which has a sunscreen lotion indicating that the beauty mogul enriched her skin with her beauty line skin product, Kylie Skin. r. The socialite coupled her sensuous picture with an informative caption. Kylie asked her fans if they have registered themselves for the upcoming election. If not, the fashion maven shared a link in her bio to help her fans who are left behind. She wrote, “but are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together.”

