Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Post Has Increased US Voter Registration By 1500%, Know Details

Many Hollywood celebrities are urging their fans to go register themselves for the upcoming presidential elections in America. One among them is the makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner who recently urged her fans to do the same accompanied by a bikini photo. According to reports, Kylie Jenner's urging has increased the number of voter registration by almost 1500%. Here's what this is about.

Kylie Jenner increases voter registration percentage using bikini picture

On Kylie Jenner's Instagram, the celeb recently posted a photo of herself in a colourful bikini accessorised with gold jewellery. However, the purpose of the post was not to flaunt herself rather urge her fans to get themselves registered to vote in the upcoming presidential elections. Adding a caption, Kylie wrote, "but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together ðŸ¤ðŸ¤". Check out the post here:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner & Kendall's Godmother Kathie Lee Gifford Has Some Advice For Them; WATCH

It seems that Kylie Jenner's bikini has worked. According to reports a source to The Hill, US online voter registration and verification tool saw a surge in registration after Kylie's photo. In fact, the site saw a whopping 1,500% increase in viewers. Vote.org CEO, Andrea Hailey said in a statement that Kylie Jenner's post has reached out to the young generation of America who is now showing an active interest in voting. However, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have also been quite outspoken in matters of politics especially Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West.

Many like Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie's official page have responded to her post. Khloe has exclaimed that she is registered. Check out the comments here:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Stuns Fans While Sunbathing; Asks Fans If They Are 'registered To Vote'

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Takes A Did At Kylie Jenner; Reminds Her Of The Infamous 'Diddy Crop'

Other celebs who have urged their fans to vote

However, Kylie Jenner is not the only American celeb to urge their fans to vote. Others like Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Zayn Malik and many more are coming forward to urge their fans to take part in the upcoming presidential vote and also spreading awareness about the different kinds of the untoward situation taking place regarding the process. Here are a few of them:

Also Read: Here's How Kylie Jenner Managed To Travel To Paris Amid Global Pandemic

Also Read: A History Of Kylie Jenner's Parent Company Coty's Ties With The Kardashian Family

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Goodies Inside Her $24K Birkin Bag In Her Latest Video, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.