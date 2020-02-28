Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her New Hair And $150,000 Handbag While Travelling On A Private Plane

American makeup mogul Kylie Jenner shares a lot of pictures of herself and well as her daughter on her Instagram. Kylie keeps her fans updated with her day to day business. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her flying on a private jet.

In this picture, we can see Kylie in a new look with lighter highlights. The model's new look is being loved by her fans. They also couldn't help but notice her expensive Birkin bag. They took to the comment section of the picture to share their love for her. Take a look at Kylie flying in style with her new bag.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off her $150,000 bag:

The 22-year-old makeup mogul in the picture can be seen comfortably tucked into her seat on the private jet. Kylie was seen sporting a big black leather jacket that was in sync with grey sweatpants. She was also wearing dark sunglasses as she posed impeccably. Kylie was seen sitting casually as she posed for the camera, resting her face on her hand while she pulled her leg on the seat.

The main focus of the picture, however, was the brand new hair colour that Kylie was seen sporting. While she is usually known for her signature dark hair and occasional colourful wig, she has now opted for honey-blond highlights that she had debuted just last week. Her new hair colour frames her face and blends with her natural colour near the roots to go lighter near the ends of her hair.

Kylie Jenner captioned the picture as “brb baby”. In the picture, we can also see that her casual look getting a complete style upgrade with the accessories. Kylie was also carrying a Hermes Birkin bag, which can be seen kept in front of her seat on the plane. The large purple crocodile embossed bag is reportedly worth a whopping $150,000. She also was seen wearing a gold finger ring on her index finger and ankle bracelets over her black socks.

(Source: Kylie Jenner Instagram)

