Kylie Jenner Says, "My Pregnancy Prepared Me For This" On Coronavirus Self-quarantine

Due to the global Coronavirus outbreak, various governments everywhere have asked their citizens to quarantine themselves in order to curb the spread of the virus. Many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to encourage the masses to do the same. Recently, fashion influencer and model, Kylie Jenner revealed how her pregnancy helped her prepare for this quarantine period.

Kylie Jenner, on Instagram, posted a series of photos on her story to encourage her fans to quarantine themselves. In one of the stories, she has shared how her pregnancy helped her prepare for this period of quarantine. When Kylie was pregnant with baby, Stormi, she had to stay inside the house in order to hide the news of her pregnancy from the world. The news of her pregnancy and her daughter, Stormi only came out after Kylie had delivered her baby. Hence, this means that this Hollywood celeb was in self-isolation during 2017-2018.

In another story, she tried to encourage her fans to self-isolate themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She has asked everyone to take the concepts of "self-quarantine" and "social distancing" seriously. Here's what she said.

In other news, Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother had been tested for COVID-19 after she had reportedly come into contact with Lucian Grainge, who tested positive for the virus. She had attended the latter's birthday bash a few weeks ago. Although she did not show any symptoms, Kris Jenner did not want to take chances since she came in contact with a positive case. However, she tested negative for Coronavirus.

