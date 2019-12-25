Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Playhouse, Netizens Say Its Bigger Than Their Bedroom

Business mogul, Kylie Jenner in her latest vlog revealed Kris Jenner's gift to her 22-month-old granddaughter, Stormi Webster. In an early Christmas present, kris gifted Stormi a playhouse which is basically a mini-mansion. According to the vlog, Stormi's new playhouse comes with temperature control, furniture, a mailbox, doorbell, and balcony. Kris in the video also explains that she gifted Stormi a mini-mansion because it reminded her of when Kylie was growing up. In the video, Kris could be heard saying, “I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.” to Kylie.

'Stormi's playhouse bigger than my house'

The vlog soon became an internet sensation as some netizens were concerned about what the house signified for their personal lives while some internet users joked that Stormi's new home is probably big enough to host everyone. One netizen wrote, “Sorry I’m late I was watching a video of Stormi Webster showing off her Christmas decorations”. Another netizen wrote, “Why is Stormi's playhouse bigger than my family house”. One Twitter user also commented, “Stormi playhouse has wood floors while my actual apartment has carpet” and “Stormi got a playhouse that looks like a real house, I need to get my sh*t together fr."

Y’all Stormi got her own crib at one year old. What are you doing?! pic.twitter.com/RNryTjpbrv — IsThatMike🐝 (@isthatmike03) December 23, 2019

Me seeing stormi’s mini house is bigger than my bedroom #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/hYTEyVGDCI — Akifa🦋 (@akifabegum9) December 23, 2019

Wth @ stormi getting a house for christmas while i’m here like pic.twitter.com/kQqbvGGS5e — amani (@amanisvf) December 23, 2019

Stormi’s playhouse vs the playhouse I had pic.twitter.com/SoYqXWt3Z0 — franklin saint. (@kashmirVIII) December 23, 2019

Kylie Jenner's gigantic Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner’s Christmas celebration made the news when a photo of her gigantic tree was posted online. The rest of the holiday decorations were quite modest. Read on to know more about the whole story. Fans of Kylie Jenner were seen saying that her humongous Christmas tree looked like it was plucked right from the North Pole. The 22-year-old billionaire continued her Christmas tradition by putting up a huge Christmas tree for the holiday celebrations. She had put the photos of the same on her official Instagram handle’s story section, on December 18. This was after her sister Kim was dissed on the internet.

