Kylie Jenner Uploads Sultry Pics, Says She Needs To Get Her Hair Roots Coloured

International star Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She mentioned through a bunch of boomerangs that she needs to get the roots of her hair done as soon as possible. She announced a few new shades of lipsticks while also explaining how she had to get out of the house to post these videos due to lack of coverage.

Kylie Jenner wishes to get roots done

Reality star Kylie Jenner recently revealed how badly she wants to get her hair roots coloured. Her love for different hair colours and wigs is a known fact amongst her fans. The famous social media personality naturally has brown hair which has been bleached to golden. On most occasions, Kylie Jenner is seen wearing blond and light pink wigs according to the requirement of her outfit.

In the bunch of boomerang video posted, Kylie Jenner is seen dressed in a high neck black top which fits her perfectly. The top has full sleeves and a turtleneck, which suits her well. Her nails have been properly done with green and orange colours. In the first boomerang video posted, Kylie Jenner has mentioned that it was clicked accidentally since she was not ready for the camera.

In the second boomerang video, she has added a ‘Pure Baby Face’ filter while running her hand through her hair. She is seen donning a nude colour lipstick with mascara and light rosy blush. In the video, she shows her followers how her hair has grown, indicating that there is no colour on the roots. She has added a small note in the lower corner of the picture, saying she needs to get her roots done as soon as possible. Have a look at the snips from her Instagram video here.

Read Kanye West's Unseen Feel Me Video Releases With Kim K And Kylie Jenner

Also read Kylie Jenner To Scott Disick, Take A Look At Dating Overlaps Within The Kardashian Family

In the following videos, Kylie Jenner made an attempt to showcase three new shades of lipsticks that are a part of her surprise launch. She also mentioned at the end that she has no service at home and therefore she had to step out to post the Instagram stories. Have a look at the snip from her story.

Read 'Kylie Jenner Is The Most Loyal Person': Kim Shares Unseen Pics On Beauty Mogul's B'day

Also read Kylie Jenner Goes Make-up Free; Shares 'before' And 'after' Pics On Instagram

Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.