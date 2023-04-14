Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Dating? Rumours Fuel Further With Latest Photos

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating? Their relationship rumours did the rounds on the internet when the model’s black Range Rover was spotted at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills bungalow on Friday (April 14). The vehicle, with its tinted windows, was snapped by the paps as it pulled up to the Little Woman actor’s property, as reported by TMZ. Jenner herself wasn't seen in the pictures and the car turned in from the road and moved directly up the curving driveway.

The speculations around their relationship started after a tipster submitted a message on gossip site DeuxMoi claiming that the two are involved in a love affair. The tip read, "Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner," along with a couple of coffin emojis. Someone else said, "I heard they are both going to be at Coachella", to which one of the users replied, "I can 100% confirm it."

Now, the romance rumours have been further fueled with Jenner's car spotted around Chalamet's residence. Although, Jenner was not snapped in any of the pictures circulated online, it will certainly set the rumour mills running, with fans waiting eagerly for an official confirmation whether they are together or not. Netizens have been reacting to the photos on social media with enthusiasm.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first seen getting acquainted on camera at the Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in January. The Dune star could be seen fidgeting with his buttons in a subtle way while Jenner just stood there.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's dating life

Kylie Jenner was previously dating rapper Travis Scott with whom the former billionaire shares two kids, Stormi and Aire. The couple reportedly broke up earlier this year. On the other hand, Timothee Chalamet has been linked with various women in the past including his Bones and All costar Taylor Russell, Nigerian model Sarah Talabi and Eiza González. However, he never confirmed or denied any dating rumours.