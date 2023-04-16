Last Updated:

MET Gala 2023: Kylie Jenner's Unique Looks Over The Years

Kylie Jenner has been a MET Gala regular except the one year she missed. Debuted in 2016, take a look at all of Kylie's MET Gala outfits, and after-party looks.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Kylie Jenner
1/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner attended the 2022 MET Gala in a white wedding dress paired with a basketball cap and a veil. The youngest Kardashian member reimagined the theme of the year, "Gilded Glamour"

Kylie Jenner
2/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie went all white in 2019. For the MET Gala after-party, she chose a white outfit, which resembled a white dress as well. She gave the MET Gala a miss in 2021 as she was pregnant at the time. 

Kylie Jenner
3/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2019 MET Gala in a strapless purple Versace gown. The theme of the Gala in 2019 was, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Kylie Jenner
4/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie opted for a blue ensemble for the MET 2019 after-party. She even dyed her hair to match both her outfits in 2019. 

Kylie Jenner
5/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

In 2016, Kylie Jenner walked the MET Gala red carpet in a black outfit designed by Alexandra Wang. She also opted for black glasses as her accessory with her outfit. 

Kylie Jenner
6/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner attended the 2017 MET Gala with Travis Scott. This was Kylie's first MET Gala after she had delivered her daughter, Stormi. 

Kylie Jenner
7/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

In 2017, Kylie Jenner chose to attend the MET Gala in a dusty pink Versace gown. 

Kylie Jenner
8/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie posted a picture with her sister, Kim Kardashian after the charity ball. She wore a black outfit for the after party. 

Kylie Jenner
9/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner made her MET Gala debut in 2016. She attended the ball in a silver body-fitted Balmain dress. 

Kylie Jenner
10/10
Image:@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie changed into a silver dress by Balmain for her first MET after-party.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah: Celebs prove blazers are a wardrobe staple

Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah: Celebs prove blazers are a wardrobe staple
Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's lesser known siblings

Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's lesser known siblings