MET Gala 2023: Kylie Jenner's Unique Looks Over The Years

Kylie Jenner attended the 2022 MET Gala in a white wedding dress paired with a basketball cap and a veil. The youngest Kardashian member reimagined the theme of the year, "Gilded Glamour"
Kylie went all white in 2019. For the MET Gala after-party, she chose a white outfit, which resembled a white dress as well. She gave the MET Gala a miss in 2021 as she was pregnant at the time.
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2019 MET Gala in a strapless purple Versace gown. The theme of the Gala in 2019 was, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
Kylie opted for a blue ensemble for the MET 2019 after-party. She even dyed her hair to match both her outfits in 2019.
In 2016, Kylie Jenner walked the MET Gala red carpet in a black outfit designed by Alexandra Wang. She also opted for black glasses as her accessory with her outfit.
Kylie Jenner attended the 2017 MET Gala with Travis Scott. This was Kylie's first MET Gala after she had delivered her daughter, Stormi.
Kylie posted a picture with her sister, Kim Kardashian after the charity ball. She wore a black outfit for the after party.
Kylie Jenner made her MET Gala debut in 2016. She attended the ball in a silver body-fitted Balmain dress.