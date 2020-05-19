Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi's Twinning Diaries Are Too Cute To Miss

Kylie Jenner is a fashion icon and is one of the most followed social media influencers. She has over more than 150 million followers who keep praising and showering with love on almost every post. Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl two years back.

She often posts pictures with her daughter on her Instagram account and fans can't stop gushing over it. Kylie Jenner's outfits are always up to the mark and there are days when she dolls up her daughter in the same way, almost taking over the internet by storm. Check out some of their most adorable pictures together.

Kylie Jenner's best matching outfits with her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner posted this picture with her daughter a few weeks back, while they were out on a vacation. Kylie Jenner matched her beautiful sundress to that of her daughter. In the caption, Kylie wrote that she wishes her daughter always wants to match her outfit. Kylie Jenner also carried a handbag that matched her outfit.

On Stormi's second birthday, Kylie Jenner threw a huge party for her friends and family. A photo that went viral from Kylie Jenner's Instagram is the picture of this mother-daughter duo. Kylie Jenner wore a pink top and matching pants and Stormi too, was seen in a similar outfit.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Owns THESE Ridiculously Expensive Things; See Here

On Christmas eve, Kylie Jenner posted a picture with her daughter Stormi, in front of their massive Christmas tree. What made the picture adorable was their matching outfits. They wore matching onesies that had cute Christmas things printed on it. Fans wished Kylie Jenner and also asked her to go on with the tradition for years.

Also Read: Fans Go Crazy On Social Media As Kylie Jenner Flaunts Stormi's 'patience' Level | Watch

On the occasion of the Kardashian's annual Christmas party, Kylie Jenner got beautiful custom gowns made for herself and her daughter. The Emerald gowns were designed by Ralph and Russo. Kylie Jenner accessorised her outfit with an emerald necklace and we loved how Stormi rocked the look with her white shoes.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Memes That Will Have You Laughing On The Floor

Just like Kylie Jenner and Stormi wore matching outfits on Stormi's birthday, they wore matching outfits on Kylie Jenner's birthday too. This picture that Kylie posted on her Instagram account was from when they were vacationing. Their blue outfits matched the colour of the sea and speaking about details, they were seen wearing matching earrings too.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Rocks The Colour Pink And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.