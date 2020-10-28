Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi 'best Baby Of All Time', Admits Wanting Another Baby 'so Bad'

Kylie Jenner's reunion with makeup guru James Charles has been making headlines for several revelations made by the Beauty mogul. During her interaction with Charles for the Halloween makeup tutorial, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spilled the beans about her personal life, right from explaining the reason why she doesn't keep it real on social media to wanting more kids 'so bad'. Kylie revealed that she thinks about having another bundle of joy every day, but admitted not having the time to make it happen.

Kylie calls Stormi the 'best baby of all time' and expresses wanting more

Yesterday, i.e on October 27, 2020, James Charles surprised fans with a collaboration video with Kylie Jenner for a special Halloween makeup tutorial after two years. Alongside playing with makeup, the duo also discussed personal life and fans are going gaga over it already. During their fun banter with each other in the 18 minutes-long YouTube video, Kylie was all praise for her two-year-old, Stormi Webster.

The owner of Kylie Cosmetics called Stormi the 'best baby of all time' and expressed how happy she is to see her grow up. However, she also spoke about being sad about it at the same time. When Charles asked her if she wanted more kids, the 23-year-old quipped, "I want more so bad".

She reiterated, "I want more so bad", and continued explaining, "I actually think about it every day. I just still like don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have time for that to happen. You can’t like not want more almost." Furthermore, the KUTWK star also admitted how tough parenting has been for her and how she makes sure that she does everything she can to give her daughter the best upbringing possible. Talking about the same, Kylie told James, "I mean, being a parent though is stressful like to do the right thing at all times. Like, I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I’m just trying to learn like the best way to raise your kid, but I think every kid is different. Just do whatever you think is best for your child".

Watch their full YouTube video below:

