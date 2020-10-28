Kylie Jenner Reveals Feeling 'very Sad' For Not Keeping It 'real' On Social Media

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner reunited with YouTube sensation James Charles for a special Halloween makeup tutorial. During her chat with Charles in his latest YouTube video, Kylie made a huge revelation about her on-screen and online persona and spilled the beans about not being her authentic self in front of the camera. She also admitted feeling 'sad' for keeping her real self to a few beloved ones and not everyone.

Kylie Jenner explains why she doesn't keep it real online

On October 27, 2020, James Charles finally dropped his much-awaited collaboration video with Kylie Jenner on YouTube. For the unversed, the duo reunited for a Halloween makeup tutorial after two years. However, Kylie made headlines recently after she opened up about her online personality versus who she is in reality during her fun conversation with Charles in the YouTube tutorial video.

Whilst playing with makeup, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star expressed how sad it has been to put up a character for the sake of protecting herself from the unnecessary hate online. In the video, James Charles brought up the conversation of Kylie's real personality and how fun she is to be around. He also revealed that the world got to see the real version of Kylie on her Vines and Instagram videos from back in the days.

After agreeing to Charles' statement, Kylie added, "But as I got bigger and bigger, I realized that when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character and not showing people everything". She added, "So I started doing a little less. Which is sad, it makes me sad. I want to start doing more things."

When the YouTuber complimented the 23-year-old for being extremely funny and her ability to make everyone laugh, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics replied saying, "For you to say I'm always funny...that is a bigger compliment to me. it’s something that is sacred."

Check out the full YouTube video below:

Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram post with James Charles below:

