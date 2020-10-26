Stormi Webster Rejoices After A Fun Swimming Session With Mother Kylie Jenner; Watch

Kylie Jenner's munchkin, Stormi Webster recently flaunted her swimming skills in her mother's latest Instagram stories. The beauty mogul took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of videos to showcase Stormi's love for swimming. In the cutesy video, the daughter of Kylie and Travis somersaulted into the water after lying to her mother about just chilling by the pool.

Also Read | Did You Know Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Have Popular Celebrity As Their Godmother?

Kylie Jenner's daughter is swimmer and this video is proof

On October 25, 2020, Kylie Jenner shared an aww-dorable video of daughter Stormi Webster on her Instagram story. In the streak of stories shared by her, the mother-daughter duo got into a fun banter after the two-year-old expressed her wish of wanting to get inside the pool with her clothes on. In the first video shared by Kylie, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics is heard saying, "No, no, no, I know what you're doing" while her daughter played coy as she sat down by the pool. Soon, Stormi responds saying, "I just want to put my feet in".

To that, the 23-year-old quips, "I already know where this is going". Later, Stormi puts her feet inside the pool rocking a tie-dye tee and pink pyjamas. Stormi is then heard saying, "I want to get into the pool with my clothes" and soon somersaults her way in, much to her mother's surprise. As Stormi enjoys a nice swim at Kylie’s $36.5 million bel-air home, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed "she fully swims" to millions of her fans on social media.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning To Get Back Together? IG Post Sparks Romance Rumours

Later, Stormi also convinces her mother to get into the pool while she flaunts her swimming skills. Meanwhile, as Stormi rejoices her swimming session with her mom, Kylie expresses saying, "she (Stormi) does this every day." Check out Stormi Webster's video below:

Also Read | Robert Redford's Son James Redford Passes Away At Age 58; Wife Kylie Says 'heartbroken'

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was making headlines after she posed with former-beau and Stormi's father Travis Scott. The couple posed for some steamy pictures in custom-made Givenchy ensembles which were quick to spark reconciliation rumours on social media. However, the couple hasn't officially spoken about getting back together as of yet.

Check out their recent IG post here:

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Surpasses Kylie's Fortune Making Her The Richest Kar-Jenner Sis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.