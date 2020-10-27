Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Carter Gregory, Fans Wonder If He's Her 'new Boyfriend'

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted cuddling with Carter Gregory, pictures of which were circulating on social media. After seeing this post, fans have flooded the comment section asking whether the two are seeing each other or share some special bond. A video shared by one of the fan pages has been making rounds on the internet.

In the video shared by a fan page, Kylie Jenner can be sitting on Carter’s lap along with her arms around his neck. Few seconds after recording, Kylie can be seen him a peck on his forehead. Carter, on the other hand, winks at the camera and starts to laugh. Watch the video below.

As soon as this video surfaced online, fans went on to flood the comment section with several questions for the duo. The post also garnered over 150,841 views within eight hours of it being uploaded. Some of the users went on to question if the two are seeing each other. While some went on to ask Kylie about Travis. One of the users commented, “Is he her new boyfriend???” while the other one said, “Kylie’s new man”. Some fans are still rooting that Kylie and Travis get back together. Check out a few comments below.

Kylie Jenner recently made headlines after posing with former Beau and Stormi's father, Travis Scott. The couple were posing for some steamy pictures in custom-made bands of Givenchy, which were swift to ignite reconciliation rumours on social media. However, the couple hasn't publicly spoken about going back together yet. Take a look at the post below.

On October 25, 2020, Kylie Jenner posted daughter Stormi Webster's adorable video from her respective Instagram account. In the streak of stories, the mother-daughter pair got into an amusing babble after the two-year-old expressed her desire to get inside the pool with her clothes on. As Stormi enjoys a fun swim at Kylie's $36.5 million bel-air home, Keeping Up With Kardashians star has admitted "she's absolutely swimming" to millions of her social media followers. Take a look at the adorable video below.

