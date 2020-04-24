Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Webster Makes An Adorable Appearance During His Concert

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable daughter, Stormi Webster is all grown up now. The adorable two-year-old was spending time with her dad, Travis Scott, as she made an epic appearance during her dad’s Fortnite concert. In the video, Stormi adorably popped up on Travis’ Instagram live stream to say ‘hello’ to his 250,000 fans.

In the short clipping shared by a fan, one can hear Stormi asking her dad for his phone. Travis replied asking her if she wanted it and she said ‘yeah.’ He soon turns the camera towards her and tells her to say ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ to which she cutely copies what her dad is saying. Check out the adorable video here.

In another video, the rapper recorded his younger one where she can be seen trying to play the popular video game with the entire equipment on. He can be heard asking Stormi to look into the camera but it seems like she was quite busy getting her hands on the game. Check out the video here.

a stormi jogando fortnite com o travis scott é tão fofo 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/WbvoXoUB2V — ؘ (@kyIiechaneI) April 23, 2020

The rapper loves spending time with his little one. It was also reported Travis Scott manages to take some time off his busy schedule to play with Stormi. He also goes on to share the cute father-daughter duo pictures on Instagram making fans go gaga over it. Check out a few cute father-daughter pictures that will make fans go ‘aww.’

