Jordyn Woods Buss It Challenge; Kylie Jenner's Ex Best Friend Breaks The Internet

Every social media user will be familiar with the Buss It challenge that is currently trending on TikTok and Instagram reels. As any trends go, the Buss It challenge, too, saw itself die down before a famous celebrity decided to jump on the bandwagon and make it trendy again. Though supremely late, Jordyn Woods made her arrival loud and clear and earned applause from fans around the world. Let's take a look at her internet breaking TikTok video.

Jordyn Woods Buss It Challenge

It is safe to say that the Buss It challenge quickly became a favourite as fans got the chance to see their favourite celebrities creating their own fun and creative versions of the challenge. Jordyn Woods is among the list of famous celebrities who decided to stun the internet with her charming act. The celebrity is a familiar face on TikTok and Reels and is often seen making hilarious videos with her family members. As a result, many of her fans were noticeably perplexed to see that the star hadn't picked up on the trend for the longest time.

Take a look at Jordyn Woods Buss It video -

The video begins with the reality star posing cheekily with sweatpants and a hoodie. Before you know it, Jordyn transforms into a black top and skinny jeans and captions her video as "worth the wait". Her boyfriend Karl was one among the many fans who wittily complimented her on the video. His hilarious comment read, "God is Good".

What is even better than the video is the fans' reaction that made a direct comparison of the star with the Kardashian sisters, Khloe in particular. As fans may already know, Jordyn was a former best friend to Kylie Jenner and was quite a regular in KUTWK episodes before their big fallout in 2019. The drama began in February 2019 when it was reported that Jordyn made out with Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson at his house party. At first, the star adamantly denied the rumours but later admitted to it teary-eyed in an interview with Red Table Talk. Here are some hilarious fan reactions to keep up with if you're all in for drama -

Khloe after watching Jordyn woods bussit challenge😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/u4Yz2KHLu3 — HelenDaDon💰 (@Yeraaaa1) January 26, 2021

I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz — Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021

Tristan Thompson looking at Jordyn Woods buss it challenge video like...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zolIXlTIID — WhiteLilWayne☘☘☘ (@Elf36004455) January 26, 2021

