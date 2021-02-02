Kylie Jenner Wishes Daughter Stormi On Her Birthday, Shares Never-before-seen Photos

Keeping Up With The Kardashian fame and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for her daughter Stormi Webster as she turned a year older. Kylie Jenner went on to share several unseen pictures and videos that are truly adorable. Along with the pictures, the actor went on to pen a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter. On seeing this post, fans have flooded the comment section with heaps of praise and birthday wishes for the little one.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie Jenner went all out to wish her daughter as she turned three years old. She shared pictures from her pregnancy to her recent pictures. In the first picture, Stormi, 3, can be seen having a fun time at the beach. The next picture shows her having some sweet moments with her mother during a photoshoot. Kylie also went on to share a picture of the time she carried Stormi. The last two pictures are with her father Travis Scott.

Along with these adorable pictures, Kylie went on to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter. She wrote, “Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because I can’t stop the time ðŸ¥º it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty”. She also wrote, “happy birthday to my baby forever”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Kylie Jenner shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Kylie's sisters, Many including Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and other celebs went on to pen sweet notes in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “the tears are so real for me right now”, while the other one wrote, “you’ve raised the most perfect 3 year old”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from her, Kim Kardashian also went on to share a birthday post for Stormi Webster. She shared a post where one can see Stormi, True Thompson and Dream Renée Kardashian striking a pose. She also wrote, “Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi â›ˆ You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can’t believe you are three years old! ðŸ˜©Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl”. Take a look at the post below.

