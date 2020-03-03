Kylie Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments To Watch

Kylie Jenner is considered to be one of the most popular American celebrities. She is one of the most popular faces in the media industry and she has managed to bag immense success through her popular brand Kylie Cosmetics. Apart from her modelling career, she has also appeared for interviews in several TV shows like The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Tonight Show. Here's taking a look at some of the most memorable and funniest moments of Jenner's interview:

Kylie Jenner's funniest interview moments

Kylie Jenner and the Kadarshian clans are often seen visiting The Ellen Degeneres Show. Jenner appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in the quarter half of the last year and visited the show along with her mother - Kris Jenner. Ellen makes fun of Kylie Jenner's hair as she had visited the show in a braided long tail. Ellen asked if she was going to jump ropes with the hair and Kylie and Kris along with the audience started laughing at the moment.

Kylie Jenner once appeared in The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2015, when she was discussing her lip fillers. The reality star was asked questions regarding Caitlyn Jenner and how she felt meeting her for the very first time. Later, she was asked the reason for moving out of the house and she replied saying it helps to stay responsible. Ellen humorously taunted her asking she wants to move because of Tyga. This is yet again one of the funniest moments of Jenner.

Kylie along with Kendall Jenner appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the year 2014. The two share their sister Kim's wedding moments. Jimmy Fallon asked the girls abut their book titled Rebels: City of Indra. While sharing the details, Kylie Jenner was describing what the book is all about and she said the word 'dystopia' and Fallon and the audience started laughing for relating the book to the meaning of the word.

