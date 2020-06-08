Kylie Jenner Shares An Adorable Pic With Daughter Stormi, Calls Her 'remedy'

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is quite active on social media where she is seen treating fans with some amazing pictures of her daughter Stormi Webster and their new house. Recently, the 22 –year-old star shared a picture on social media where she can be seen spending time with her daughter cuddling together in the garden and also called the little munchkin her “remedy for everything."

Kylie Jenner's pic with daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself with her daughter Stormi Webster. In the picture, Kylie Jenner is seen hugging her daughter, while the duo poses for the lens in the outdoor. While posting the picture, Kylie Jenner mentioned that Stormi is her ‘remedy for everything. In the adorable snap, the model donned a white-colored printed outfit. Stormi, on the other hand, wore a pink coloured dress and had her hair tied up in a bun.

Kylie Jenner recently revealed that her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou has also been quarantining with her amid coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on her Instagram account as well. The mother-daughter duo shares an amazing bond and is often seen having a gala time. Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories often feature hilarious videos of Stormi Webster cooking up some mischief. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are often seen enjoying each other’s company in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sometime back, Kylie Jenner took the candy challenge with her daughter Stormi. She placed a bowl of candy in front of her daughter asked her to not eat it until she comes back. Stormi can be seen going through an array of emotions while she waits for her mother to return. The adorable video shared on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram has received a lot of likes and many have commented saying that they loved Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s reaction in the video.

The beauty mogul made it to the headlines recently after Forbes magazine claimed that she lied about her Billionaire status. According to reports, she exaggerated the size and value of her cosmetics company for years.

