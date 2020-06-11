From Cody Timpson To Travis Scott; Check Out Kylie Jenner's Dating Timeline Over The Years

One of the most influential social media personalities, Kylie Jenner, is pretty active on Instagram, yet manages to keep her love life private. Kylie Jenner earned fame after she featured in the popular TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Over the years, Kylie Jenner has been linked to several celebrities. Take a look at her dating timeline over the years:

Kylie Jenner’s dating timeline over the years

Cody Timpson

It was rumoured that before Cody Simpson became romanmtically inviolved with with Gigi Hadid, he was dating Kylie Jenner. Since Kylie Jenner wasn’t that popular back then, there are no sources to confirm how long the relationship lasted. However, Cody Simpson gave an insight into his past relationship with Kylie Jenner saying, “The whole K-O-D-Y thing didn’t work out for me.” (sic)

Jaden Smith

After separating from Cody Simpson, Kylie Jenner reportedly got into a relationship with Jaden Smith in 2013. However, the couple never confirmed the status of their relationship. Later when Kylie Jenner got into a relationship with Tyga, he was suspicious of the duo spending too much time together, which led to some more rumours.

Lil Twist

@KylieJenner I love u — Lil Twist #TeamTwist (@LilTwist) July 24, 2014

Later, it was reported that Lil Twist and Kylie Jenner were dating in 2013. It was rumoured she went on a date him after a week she was spotted at the movies with Jaden Smith. To add spark to it, their twitter conversation had taken over the internet by storm.

Also Read: Was Rihanna 'embarrassed' When News Of Her Fling With Ex-BF Travis Scott Came To Light?

Tyga

Kylie Jenner and Tyga met at Kendall Jenner’s sixteenth birthday party. It was rumoured that the two had been hanging out very often. This also led to a large controversy because Kylie Jenner was a minor at that time. Tyga, on the other hand, confirmed that he had not been dating Kylie Jenner. But the couple finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram on Kylie’s 18th birthday. They later split in 2017 after an on-off relationship.

Party Next Door

In 2016, rumours sparked that Kylie Jenner had been dating Party Next Door. However, she confirmed that they never dated and also called their relationship cool.

Also Read: Billie Eilish's Photos With Travis Scott And Other Artists; Check Out

Travis Scott

In 2017, Kylie Jenner confirmed her relationship with Travis Scott. Soon after they got together, Kylie Jenner got pregnant with their daughter, Stormi. Kylie Jenner would often post adorable pictures on her Instagram account with Tyaga, giving some serious couple goals. It was reported that the couple separated in 2019.

Also Read: Travis Scott Hopes To Rekindle His Relationship With Kylie Jenner After Their Split

Also Read: When Kylie Jenner Dressed Stormi Up Like Travis Scott; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.