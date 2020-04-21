Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable In These Recent Pictures Of Her Visiting A Friend; Check

Kylie Jenner is recently making headlines as she recently ditched the quarantine to visit her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou also known as Stassie. On April 19, several pictures surfaced all over the internet where the 22-year-old billionaire was spotted outside her best friends house at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles with some snacks. But the one thing that the people could not help but notice was Kylie's never-seen-before look in the picture.

It was the first time that Kylie's fans spotted her without any makeup on. The reality television star was seen in the simplest attire. Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing matching tie-dye sweatshirt and sweat pants. Kylie Jenner was barefoot and reportedly left her house to grab some snacks. The actor was spotted carrying a bag of salt and vinegar Lay's Kettle Chips. She also had a packaged water bottle while she left Stassie's home.

The actor was clicked as she headed barefoot to her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The fans could not help but notice Kylie Jenner's make-up free look. Kylie also showed off her natural hair tied in a messy bun.

Here is a look at some of Kylie Jenner's makeup-free pictures

Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself and her daughter Stormi enjoying their time at home. The entrepreneur posted her daughter Stormi's picture as she was sitting on her lap and flashing her bright smile. Kylie Jenner captioned the picture as "my baby is getting so big 😢😢🤍". Check out the picture posted by Kylie Jenner below.

