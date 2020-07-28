Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Sleep Vitamins Ad On Insta, Fans Says "they Don't Work"

Kylie Jenner has found herself in hot water for her recent controversial Instagram post. The beauty mogul is facing backlash on Instagram for promoting sleep supplements. Many fans questioned this paid promotion in the post’s comment section.

Kylie faces backlash for promoting sleep supplements

Kylie Jenner is no doubt one of the most successful sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan after her half-sister Kim Kardashian West. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is no stranger to her social media posts going viral and creating headlines. But Kylie Jenner’s latest post Is creating quite a stir on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In one of her latest Instagram post, Kylie Jenner was seen promoting Sugarbear’s Sleep Vitamins. She promoted the supplement brand’s gummies by posting a boomerang of herself eating the gummies. While talking about these vitamins Kylie Jenner wrote, “I take 2 @SugarBearSleep gummies on the nights I need a little help to fall asleep. #ad. They are vegan, cruelty-free, and clinically proven!”

Also read | Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Gifting Stormi A Pony Worth $200k; Fans Call It 'wasteful'

She also added, “These purple bear gummies are more than just melatonin. #SugarBearSleep!”. The moment Kylie Jenner’s post went up, sister Khloe Kardashian joined in to promote the gummies. She commented, “You got me taking them too!!!”. Take a look at Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post and Khloe Kardashian’s comment on this post here.

Within hours, this post went viral on Instagram. Many people were quick to comment on the product and also questioned whether Kylie Jenner needed to promote these gummies since she already has a billion-dollar empire through her cosmetics and other endeavours. One fan Instagram user commented that Kylie probably earned millions through this post and chose to promote it even if she is clueless about the product.

Also read | Jacqueline Jossa Takes Inspiration From Kylie Jenner's Ombre Wave For Her Bikini Look

While another Instagram user commented that Kylie Jenner did not even eat the gummies in the video. Another fuming Instagram user targeted the product and commented will the company soon launch gummies that can fix relationships. Take a look at these comments here.

Image Credit: All comment screenshots are from Instagram

Due to the severe backlash received over this post, Kylie Jenner was quick to block the comments on this paid promotion. Previously, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have also received backlash on social media for their promotional posts. Both the Kardashian sisters faced this backlash after they were seen promoting weight loss products on social media.

Also read | Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Pic Of 'coolest Baby' Stormi Alongside Extravagant Arm Candy

Also read | Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Love A Classic Twinning Moment, Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.