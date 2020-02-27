Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Picture Of Stormi Puckering Her Lips & 'trying To Be Like Mom'

Kylie Jenner’s Instragam has many pictures that showcase her love for her daughter Stormi Webster. She keeps her followers updated on what her daughter is up to. Two-year-old Stormi is also no stranger to the camera. Stormi makes sure that her antics are covered by her mommy. Kylie Jenner recently posted a series of pictures of her daughter styled up and basking on the heat. The internet went berserk over these adorable pictures of her daughter.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Cousins Psalm West And Stormi Webster, Netizens Shower Love

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's adorable pictures

In the pictures, Stormi Webster, while posing for her mom, is seen puckering her lips and smiling as well. Some of the fans commented that she is just like her mother, Kylie Jenner and some of the fans thought that she was looking adorable. The daughter is wearing cute clothes in black base and red designs on it. She is also donning a quirky hairstyle with several mini pigtails. Stormi is looking like a mini athleisure style kid. Fans complimented the little toddler's outfit as well.

Here is what Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram

Also Read | Netizens Angry At Kylie Jenner For Making Daughter Stormi Wear Big Hoop Earrings

Kylie Jenner shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “#LOVEOFMYLIFE,” in the captions. Stormi’s aunt and Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian also commented on the picture. She specifically found the fifth picture funny, where Stormi is holding the phone and trying hard to not let her mother take it.

Khloe wrote, “Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo,” and added some laughing emoji to it as well.

Also Read | Stormi Webster Asks Mother Kylie Jenner To 'keep Quiet'; Here's Why

Kylie Jenner constantly shares pictures and videos of her daughter on her Instagram

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Finally Called 'mommy' By Daughter Stormi Webster; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.