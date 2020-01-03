Kylie Jenner Has A Wild NYE; Stuns In Silver Holographic Dress

Kylie Jenner recently posted pictures that we can all relate to when it comes to New Year’s eve. She can be seen having a gala time along with her friends. She can be seen expressing what alcohol did to her this New Year’s Eve.

Kylie Jenner has a wild night

Kylie Jenner posted two pictures of herself celebrating the New Year on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures posted, she can be seen having a wild night with her friends. She can be seen wearing a shimmery, silver holographic dress. The dress is sleeveless and has a deep neck. She can also be seen wearing a bunch of chains with the dress. She is wearing a nude brown lip colour with bold eyebrows. In the first picture, she can be seen being annoyed by something. In the second picture, she can be seen having fun and she screams at something. In the caption for the post, Kylie Jenner has written about what happens when the tequila hits a person’s mind. The youngest Jenner sibling described New Year's parties well! Have a look at the post here.

Kylie Jenner angry with Stassie?

Kylie Jenner recently posted a picture with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. In the picture, the two gorgeous ladies can be seen posing with each other. They can also be seen wearing similar dresses in a different colour. In the caption for the post, Kylie has written about how the two ain’t talking to each other right now. She has also written that she is posting it because it would look good on her feed.

