Travis Scott's Cryptic Instagram Story Might Be A Reply To Kylie's Recent Pics

Kylie Jenner is not one to shy away from posting attractive pictures on her social media page. Recently, Kylie posted one last thirst trap for 2019. Soon after Kylie posted her pictures online, her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. Owing to the timing of Travis' message, many fans wondered if he was actually replying to Kylie Jenner's picture.

Travis Scott's mysterious message that fans believe is for Kylie Jenner's recent post

Just a day ago, Kylie Jenner posted some pictures on her official Instagram page. In the caption for her images, Kylie even confessed to the fact that the pictures were a thirst trap, saying that it did not feel right to go into 2020 without one last one.

Just a few moments after Kylie Jenner posted her pictures online, her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott took to his own Instagram page to write a cryptic message in his story.

All Travis Scott wrote in his Instagram story was 'LOL'. This message initially confused his fans and seemed very cryptic to them, as there was no context to the post. However, a while later some of his fans noticed the timing of his story update and realized that it was posted right after Kylie's post.

That's how many of his fans are now absolutely convinced that Travis Scott was actually reacting to Kylie Jenner's pictures. Many even concluded that Travis was actually throwing shade at Kylie's pictures while being as cryptic as possible.

Travis Scott even seems to be referring to his recent breakup with Kylie in his new album, JACKBOYS, which released on December 27, 2019. Many believed that a line from his song, Gatti, spoke about the different lifestyles that he and Kylie enjoyed and probably that lead to their break up.

