Kylie Jenner's Bio, Awards And List Of Achievements Till Date

Kylie Jenner has managed to be on the Forbes list of billionaires and apart from her television career, her wealth comes from her famous cosmetic brand. In the year 2018, she was credited for being the most influential celebrity in the fashion industry. Her cosmetic brand, Kylie cosmetics is currently valued at $900 million and is popular all over the globe.

In the year 2015, Kylie stared her cosmetic business by peddling $29 lip kits until she rose up to selling an estimated $360 million worth of Kylie Cosmetics in 2018. In the year, 2019 she announced the launch of her vegan Kylie Skin line and filed a trademark for a possible baby line. On of her valued achievements is Choice TV Reality Star: Female award for her role in the reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She is the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21 after replacing Mark Zukerberg. Read more about some achievements by Kylie Jenner.

concealed to perfection 💗 @roxettearisa wearing Skin Concealer in Maple + Himalaya! shop concealers now ✨ up to 50% off sale happening now on https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5 pic.twitter.com/nVgERSOyIE — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) December 26, 2019

Kylie Jenner's achievements

The Life of Kylie star says till now her biggest accomplishment has been her six-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with Travis Scott. In an interview with a new publishing portal, Kylie said Stormi is the best thing that has happened to her. Kylie is crazy about her little girl and gets a bit emotional thinking back about everything amazing that has happened with her.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a 10-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/P18m2ldrQk #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/RrenNvGbbE — Forbes (@Forbes) March 5, 2019

