Kylie Jenner Says She's 'most Likely To Have Another Baby Compared To Her BFFs'

Kylie Jenner is an internet sensation and among the well-known names around the world. She has been making headlines with her daughter Stormi Webster at several occasions. Now Kylie recently said that she might give her daughter a sibling. Read to know more.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Finally Called 'mommy' By Daughter Stormi Webster; WATCH

Kylie Jenner wants another baby

In a YouTube video, Kylie Jenner was seen with her friends Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, and Anastasia Karanikolaou. They were playing a game called “Who’s Most Likely To…” in which they answer random questions and the players answer who would it most likely be. While they were playing a question came up on who’s most likely to have a baby next. Kylie voted for herself joined by Yris. The other girls also agreed, however, it was elaborated further and the answer made many of Kylie’s fan wondering.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favourite Cheat Meal And Stormi's Favourite Snack; Read

Kylie Jenner has a two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with her ex-beau, Travis Scott. This is not the first time Kylie has expressed on having another child. Earlier in an interview with a daily she said that she cannot wait to have more babies but not just ready yet.

In another YouTube video, Kylie Jenner admitted that she “definitely” feels the “pressure” to give Stormi a sibling. However, she mentioned that there is no plan at the moment. She even talked about her relationship with Travis Scott and said that they both share a great relationship and are like best friends, even after their split.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner And Stormi Are Twinning On Christmas In THIS Dress; See Pictures

Kylie Jenner has more than 165 million followers on Instagram. She contently posts pictures and videos with her toddler Stormi. Their outings together have been creating buzz, be it a grand birthday party for Stormi or her massive playhouse. The mother-daughter duo is adored by many. Check out a few of their posts together.

Also Read | Times Kylie Jenner Was Spotted In A Music Video With Travis Scott & Others; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.