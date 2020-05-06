Kylie Jenner Buys Property In Hidden Hills Previously Owned By Miley Cyrus For $15 Million

Kylie Jenner seems to be all set to plunge into real estate once again. As per a report in an international daily, Kylie Jenner recently bought a fortified mansion in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighbourhood, which is said to be one of the richest and the poshest areas of the city. The cosmetics tycoon paid $36.5 million for the mansion, as claimed by the report. But that is not all, as Kylie has also given $15 million in cash for a 'big patch of dirt', according to media portals, in her Hidden Hills hometown, situated in the San Fernando Valley.

Kylie Jenner’s ‘big patch of dirt’

As per the report, Kylie Jenner paid this whopping amount for the Hidden Hills land in cash. The deal was consummated off-market. It is claimed to a “spectacular 5-acre lot”, according to reports, and is also called as one of the largest in all the Hidden Hills neighbourhood. The land is bare in its current state.

The report reveals that there will be an 18,000 sq. ft. monster mansion built on this land, as per the sale. The mansion will have a 12-car garage along with a guesthouse, barn, sports court and also a pool. It also includes a guard shack, which will be used for full-time security detail. While all of this is a part of the sale that was done, the question remains whether Kylie will actually follow these or go for a custom-made design.

Kylie Jenner is not the first celebrity to own this patch of land. Singer Miley Cyrus was the previous owner, and she used to reportedly keep her horses there. She then sold the land for $5 million to a woman who demolished the ranch, acquired some permits, gave it some necessary renovation and opened it to the market. Jenner grabbed it next.

Kylie Jenner's net worth as of 2020 is $1B as per Forbes.com. It seems that Kylie Jenner has decided to acquire large lots of lands for her personal residences. She also acquired a Holmby Hills pad for $36.5 million. Kylie already owns a $13.5 million mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills. The Palm Desert resort community of La Quinta also has a vacant lot under Jenner’s name. She currently lives in Hidden Hills, in a house that was purchased in 2016 for $12 million.

Hidden Hills is not only home to Kylie Jenner, but there are other celebrities who stay in this remote location. Multiple members from the Kardashian-Jenner clan live there. Along with them, names like Kaley Cuoco, Drake, The Weeknd, John Stamos, Jessica Simpson, Paul George, Vin Scully and Jeffree Star also have their homes in Hidden Hills.

Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

