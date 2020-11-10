Kylie Jenner Looks Glamorous As She Dons Pink Corset In Rose-filled Bath Tub

Kylie Jenner is all set to launch the new edition of products in her skincare range. The Kylie Skin Rose collection is to drop on November 12, Thursday and the diva is advertising it heavily on the brand's skincare page and her own Instagram feed. Recently, Jenner posed in a beautiful pink corset sitting in a bathtub to promote the collection, and she does look great; have a look at the post here.

Kylie Jenner’s post for her rose collection

Kylie Jenner has been talking about the launch of her upcoming Rose Bath Collection on her Instagram feed and the brand Kylie Skin’s Instagram feed for a while now. In the recent photo, the 23-year-old entrepreneur sits in a rose-filled bathtub, dons a pink corset and has the products from her recent range around, and candles lit. Her upcoming range includes a rose body scrub, rose bath salts, rose bubble bath, a Tahitian Coconut Vanilla candle and a Gardenia candle.

The caption to her post read, “Get ready to relax... 🛁 Our Rose Bath Collection launches Thursday 🌹 Take a bubble bath and indulge your senses with our new rose-scented bath products! These pair perfectly with our new candles - choose between 2 bold floral or sweet scents. Rose Bubble Bath, Rose Bath Salts⁠, Rose Body Scrub⁠, Tahitian Coconut & Vanilla Candle ⁠and Gardenia Garden Candle⁠. Launching with our limited edition 12 days of beauty advent calendar which includes new minis and full-size products! 11.12 9 am pst on KylieSkin.com.” The products were revealed for the first time with this post and are launching for sale on November 12.

Kylie also took to her Instagram as she shared the products on her feed and announced the launch. Jenner has also done a product reveal in detail on her Instagram story. In her caption, she said, “my brand new @kylieskin rose bath collection, launches this Thursday, Nov 12 at 9 am, just in time for the holidays! i’m in loooooove with this collection. i also made a special limited edition advent calendar also launching on the 12th!!! go to my stories for the full reveal!.”

