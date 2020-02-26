Kylie Jenner's Typical Day Is Captured In Her Vlog; Check Full Details

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular media personalities. The youngest self-made billionaire juggles everything from her child to business with sheer perfection. After fans requested insights into a day of her life, Jenner planned to create a video on the same. Unlike what everyone thought, she spends most of her time in the office, working.

Here are the insights of Kylie Jenner’s typical day as an entrepreneur and a mother

Kylie Jenner kick-starts her day when her baby Stormi wakes up. She freshens up, eats breakfast, bathes and puts her child back to sleep before 9 am. She is just like her mother Kris Jenner, who according to reports, wakes up even earlier.

Jenner checks her family iMessage group on the cell phone. She keeps her notifications turned off to avoid distraction. Therefore, the family communicates via phone calls or chat on iMessage. Having a glance at Kylie Jenner’s lavish home, she has a bedroom to fit in her clothes. She also has a separate room for her luxurious bags.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Or Kylie Jenner; Who Wore The Multi-layered Tulle Ensemble Better?

Also read: Inside Kylie Jenner’s Stunning $13 Million Mansion; Read Full Details

She also showed her brand new office. It features a playroom for her baby, a studio for shooting purposes and an emergency exit. Jenner spends her whole day in the office. She barely takes a break and gets busy with the meetings and shoots until 6:30 pm.

Besides working, she can be seen eating a salad at 11 am. She might grab a handful of snacks to munch between her working hours. Amid that, she also called Travis to ask his whereabouts. He reveals that he is in the office and she asks to see him at midnight.

During the last moments in the video, Kylie Jenner stays with her group and plans to throw a surprise for her makeup artist. She gifts Ariel a ring, which he wanted for six months. They get emotional and leave the party at around 11:30 pm.

Also read: Kylie Jenner & Sister Kendall Jenner's Social Media Banter With The Kardashians

Also read: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To A Trampoline Park For The Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.