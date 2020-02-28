Kris Jenner Reveals In Interview With Ellen Which Of Her Daughters Will Get Pregnant Next

Ellen has entertained the audience with one of the most popular talk shows and given a number of personal insights on celebrities' lives. Kris Jenner was recently seen on The Ellen Show. Ellen’s show has got a number of fun game segments and her 'Keeping Up With the Blank' game was made exclusively for the popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The game demands Kris to fill in the blanks to some of the sentences.

I asked @KrisJenner some direct questions, and she gave me some direct answers. https://t.co/8ePPWT96Dv — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 28, 2020

Kris Jenner on the Ellen show

Kris Jenner was spotted at The Ellen Show and she surely gave out some words that have created a stir on the internet. While playing the game Keeping Up With the Blank, Ellen asked Kris to complete, “My next grandchild will come from”. To which, she said, “Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. Maybe Kendall!”. The interview was a success as a number of people have been talking about it. They have been sharing their thoughts about Kris Jenner’s latest interview with Ellen on their social media.

