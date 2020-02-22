Kylie Jenner Reveals That She Loves The Teen Drama 'Pretty Little Liars'

Kylie Jenner has been one of the most influential personalities of this generation. The youngest self-made billionaire managed to get mainstream success through her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The star has been featured in a number of episodes and the fans have filled the internet with snaps from these episodes.

Also Read | When Kylie Jenner Turned Heads In Stunning Black Ensembles, See Pics

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS 😍 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 8, 2012

Kylie Jenner's favourite Television show

But when it comes to Kylie’s favourite TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is nowhere near. Kylie spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that she loves Pretty Little Liars and has been a binge-watcher of the teen drama mystery thriller. Kylie Jenner said that she got hooked on to the show through the PLL books which has gotten much critical appreciation.

Also Read | Did You Know Kylie Jenner Has Eight Dogs? Here's All You Need To Know

Pretty Little Liars twime — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 1, 2012

Kylie Jenner on PLL

After reading the books, Kylie thought, 'They need to have a show or a movie!' And then they got a show and it was the happiest day of my life." Kylie Jenner didn't just reveal what she reads and watches to keep herself entertained but surely expressed her love for the series.

Also Read | Netizens Angry At Kylie Jenner For Making Daughter Stormi Wear Big Hoop Earrings

Pretty Little Liars must wait till tomorrow. #waytootired — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 22, 2012

On, the professional front, Kylie managed to overtake the ex-Harvard student by hitting the billion-dollar valuation two years earlier than the previous titleholder. Kylie has been one of the, most prominent figures of the current media industry and she has also been expanding her investments. She managed to achieve maximum success and profit through her globally renowned, Kylie cosmetics.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Slays In A Blue Kurti & Quirky Palazzos, Check Out Her Other Ethnic Looks

Wait I’m posting this again just because!!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊🌊💥💥💥💥🤑🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/PkUNqzMpYa — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2018

Also Read | From Kylie Cosmetics To Fenty Beauty: Here Are Makeup Brands Owned By Famous Celebrities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.