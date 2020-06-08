What Is Makeup Mogul Kylie Jenner's 'remedy For Everything'? Find Out

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in quarantine much like all the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them are spending time with their respective families while being homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner has been very active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated about her day-to-day life.

Kylie Jenner was recently in the news after Forbes magazine claimed that she lied about her Billionaire status. According to reports, she exaggerated the size and value of her cosmetics company for years. Now, Kylie Jenner has taken to her social media to reveal her 'remedy for everything'. Read on:

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself with her daughter Stormi Webster. In the picture, Kylie Jenner is seen hugging her daughter, while the duo poses for the lens in the outdoor. While posting the picture, Kylie Jenner mentioned that Stormi is her ‘remedy for everything.

Kylie Jenner wore a white coloured printed outfit. She left her long brown and golden coloured hair open for the picture. Kylie Jenner wore a pair of comfortable house slippers in the picture. Stormi, on the other hand, wore a pink coloured dress and had her hair tied up in a bun.

Kylie Jenner recently revealed that her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou has also been quarantining with her amid coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on her Instagram account as well. The mother-daughter duo shares an amazing bond and is often seen having a gala time. Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories often feature hilarious videos of Stormi Webster cooking up some mischief. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are often seen enjoying each other’s company in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kylie Jenner took the candy challenge with her daughter Stormi. She placed a bowl of candy in front of her daughter asked her to not eat it until she comes back. Stormi can be seen going through an array of emotions while she waits for her mother to return. The adorable video shared on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram has received a lot of likes and many have commented saying that they absolutely loved Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s reaction in the video.

