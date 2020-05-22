Kylie Jenner Reveals What Her Days Are Made Up Of Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in quarantine much like all the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them are spending time with their respective families while being homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner has been very active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated about her day to day life.

Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a white coloured bodysuit. She also revealed in the post what she has been doing during the quarantine. In the post, she mentioned how her days have been in the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out the post here:

Kylie Jenner in COVID-19 lockdown

In the pictures posted by Kylie Jenner, she is seen wearing an all-white attire. In the caption, she mentioned that she spends her days playing dress up and attending zoom meetings. Fans of the reality star showered the post with likes and complimented her for the look.

Kylie Jenner wore a white coloured bodysuit and lounged on her sofa. She paired the look with a pair of white coloured ankle-length heels. She also had a printed bag in the frame which caught the eye of many. Kylie Jenner had her long blonde hair tried up in a pony while a few strands of hair framed her face perfectly.

Kylie Jenner recently revealed that her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou has also been quarantining with her amid coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughter Stormi on her Instagram account as well. The mother-daughter duo shares an amazing bond and is often seen having a gala time. Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories often feature hilarious videos of Stormi cooking up some mischief.

Kylie Jenner took the candy challenge with her daughter Stormi. She placed a bowl of candy in front of her daughter asked her to not eat it until she comes back. Stormi can be seen going through an array of emotions while she waits for her mother to return. The adorable video shared on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram has received a lot of likes and many have commented saying that they absolutely loved Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s reaction in the video.

