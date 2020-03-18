Kylie Jenner Announces Her Upcoming Trademarks; Check Out Details

Kylie Jenner is a successful model turned businesswoman and one of the richest celebrities across the globe. She has managed to be the youngest self-made billionaire. Apart from this, she has also been one of the most prominent figures of the current media industry as she has been expanding her business ventures. Kylie managed to achieve maximum success and profit through her brand Kylie Cosmetics which is valued at USD 900 billion and several analysts have stated that the cosmetics brand will earn USD 1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022. The beauty mogul already owns trademarks on Kybow, Kyliner, Glitter Eyes, and many more. Read further to know more about a possible Kylie museum.

A Kylie Jenner museum is in the works; check out other trademarks

The youngest Jenner sister recently filed trademarks with the U.S Patent and Trademark Office for a ‘Kylie Museum’. In her museum, beauty workshops will take place alongside special events and guided tours. Apart from this, Kylie also filed a trademark for ‘Kylie Con’ which would seemingly be a convention with special events, exhibitions, and interactive experiences.

The filings were made on January 9th and indicate a new event, called KLYIE CON (or KON), is in the works.



Here is my full rundown of the filings 👇#KylieJenner #Kardashian pic.twitter.com/uR9iDhEPtR — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 15, 2020

Moreover, she also owns the Kylie Jenner Official App and The Kylie Shop, which adds a huge addition to her earnings. Kylie has endorsement deals with several brands that she promotes on her social media handle. She also reportedly says that her goal is to work for the company "forever" and then pass it down to her daughter, Stormi.

