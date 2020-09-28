Kim Kardashian Takes A Did At Kylie Jenner; Reminds Her Of The Infamous 'Diddy Crop'

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram and posted a throwback photo of herself along with siblings Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. The four siblings could be seen in their younger days before they hit fame and limelight, sitting in a Benihana restaurant.

However, this did not sit well with Kylie Jenner who commented under the photo asking Kim to delete it right away. However, to add salt to the wound, Kim Kardashian had yet another jab to throw at Kylie. Check it out below -

Kim Kardashian's throwback photo with siblings

In Kim's throwback photo with her siblings, all four of the now-stars look marginally different from what they do now. Kylie and Kendall look peaking their teenage years in the photograph. Kylie could be seen wearing a purple T-shirt and jeans. Whereas, Kim could be seen sporting the blonde hair look which she hasn't spored in recent times. Both Kendall and Khloe, on the other hand, can be seen donning black shirts.

While in its true sense, the four siblings posing together is adorable, Kylie did not think the same and took to the comment section writing 'deleted this immediately'. The comment itself ended up getting over 100K likes after a few hours. However, Kim had to poke more fun at Kylie and ended up replying 'Should I Diddy croup you out?'.

To the unversed, Diddy, during the 2017 MET Gala had managed to get a group photo with Wiz Khalifa, Jaden Smith, Migos, and many more including Kylie and Kendall Jenner. However, while posting the photo on Instagram, Diddy not so subtly cropped out Kylie and Kendall from the photo. The rapper had captioned the photo as #BlackExcellence, thus, fans did not hold him accountable for throwing shade at the Jenner sisters, as they wouldn't fit in the caption. Check it out below -

Back in 2018, Diddy had appeared in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show where he revealed that it was the photograph editor who cropped the image and did not notify Diddy about the same. However, the same cropping incident took place in 2018 where Fabulous and French Montana were cut out of Diddy's photograph. The rapper had responded to the same saying that the person who works for him wished to only have Jay-Z, Nas, and Kendrick in the photo, which led to the debacle.

