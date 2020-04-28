Kylie Jenner Shares A Representation Of How She Will Be Dragged To Parties Post Quarantine

The 22-year-old billionaire, Kylie Jenner who is quarantined at home, time and again keeps sharing pictures and videos with her little munchkin Stormi Webster that enlightens the internet in no time. On Tuesday morning, Kylie treated her fans with yet another adorable video with Stormi and gave a visual representation of how her friends will drag her out of the house for the first party post quarantine. The cute clip has sure amused many.

Kylie Jenner represents mood post quarantine

Kylie Jenner is making the most of her time while under quarantine with her daughter Stormi Webster. On April 28, the makeup mogul shared a cute, yet rib-tickling video with Stormi Webster. In the clip, Kylie is seen lifting up Stormi as she walks towards the main door. While the caption read, "A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine", Stormi says "No I am not going". Check out the duo's fun video here:

In the meantime, Kylie Jenner now thinks that Stormi Webster is a grown-up baby. Earlier, she shared a cuddly picture with her little munchkin and captioned the post saying, "My baby is getting so big" with two crying face emojis beside it. Kylie is currently quarantining with her mother Kris Jenner at her luxe Palm Springs vacation home in California. Soon after which, Khloe Kardashian dropped a comment- "I miss you guys so much".

However, amidst all, Kylie Jenner misses vacationing amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She also sets the internet ablaze by sharing glimpses from her lavish trips. From beaches to blue waters, Jenner misses it all.

