Kylie Jenner Changes Insta Caption After Fan Mentions Devastating Australian Bushfires

Kylie Jenner has always been at the top of social media with her out of the box dressing style which is appreciated by fans all over the globe. She recently took to her Instagram to post a picture of her self in a fishnet catsuit and yellow wig while sitting in front of a roaring fire. Jenner captioned the picture with "find ur fire" along with a flame emoji and a yellow love heart to mirror her hair. This caption was soon changed to read "night out..💛" after a fan replied: "If anyone needs fire... you can have ours - Australia”. Well, the star was not appreciated by the fans and she did receive some hate comments on her post. Read more to know what fans had to say about Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Humongous Christmas Tree After Kim Kardashian's Tree Was Mocked

Also Read | Here's What Kim Kardashian Knows About Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott's Relationship Status

Also Read | Move Over The Short Icy-blue Hair, Kylie Jenner Welcomes 2020 With A Sunny Yellow Mane

Kylie Jenner's controversy

Some of the people on Instagram commented that the popular figure could do better and told her that she could literally save lives and animals with her wealth. The comment was related to the devastating disaster Down Under that has seen 24 people and upwards of 500million animals killed as fires rip across the country. The fans are tired of the Kardashians/Jenners speak about climate change and not even take a step towards the change by donating some amount from their own pockets. The Life Of Kardashian star also replied to a fan’s post that called her out on social media. Read more to see the tweets from Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Sports Lips Similar To Kylie Jenner In Insta Post, Did She Use Lip Fillers?

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Stuns In Designer Snowsuits As She Continues Her Snowy Vacation With Stormi

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.