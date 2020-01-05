Move Over The Short Icy-blue Hair, Kylie Jenner Welcomes 2020 With A Sunny Yellow Mane

Kylie Jenner has shocked the millions who follow her on social media with her latest posts in which she flaunted her yellow hair. The 22-year-old billionaire, reality star, cosmetics entrepreneur, and mother of one, made her new hair colour debut in 2020 with a series of pictures on Instagram. Her posts, which she captioned as 'Yummy' adding a mango and three yellow heart emoticons, have garnered numerous likes and comments from her fans.

Take a look at her hair in the posts:

Read | Kylie Jenner shakes a leg to a classic Punjabi song, the video will make you go wow

Read | Drake reveals what he looks for in a woman amid Kylie Jenner romance rumours

Kylie, founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, has surely surprised some of her fans, while some expressed that they had expected something similar from her. She often appears on the reality TV show Keeping up With The Kardashians and is known to have a flair for the dramatic. The last year had been great for the star-turned-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Her song, Rise and Shine, which she dedicated to her daughter Stormi Webster was loved by her fans.

Read | Kylie Jenner has a wild NYE; stuns in silver holographic dress

Stormi's new playhouse

Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner recently gifted her granddaughter a mini-mansion for Christmas. Stormi's new playhouse comes with temperature control, furniture, a mailbox, doorbell, and balcony. The vlog, in which she gave her fans a tour of the playhouse, soon became an internet sensation as some netizens were concerned about what the house signified for their personal lives while some internet users joked that Stormi's new home is probably big enough to host everyone. One netizen wrote, “Sorry I’m late I was watching a video of Stormi Webster showing off her Christmas decorations”. Another netizen wrote, “Why is Stormi's playhouse bigger than my family house”.

Take a look at the vlog:

Read | Kylie Jenner celebrates end of 2019 by sharing 'one last thirst trap'; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.