A Look At Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Collabs With Companies Like PacSun And Topshop

Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner have made it big in the fashion world. The two sisters started young in their lives with the hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Later, they found their individual passions and today the two sisters stand successful. Kendall Jenner is known for her modelling career while Kylie is known for her makeup brand. Listed below are details about how Kendall and Kylie managed to collaborate with companies like PacSun and Topshop.

How have Kendall and Kylie managed to collaborate with companies like PacSun and Topshop?

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner first started off with a trial collaboration with a successful clothing line like PacSun. The U.S-based brand is known for its young and trendy clothing line. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, after having a successful clothing line collaboration with PacSun, went on to do the same with Topshop.

PacSun aimed at starting a 26-piece spring collection launch at their 644 stores with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to increase their sales back in 2013. Their strategy worked like magic and the sales shot up vastly. The two sisters later collaborated with many more brands, and Topshop is one of them.

The Jenner sisters after PacSun did a similar collab with Topshop and won the hearts of the masses. Topshop is all about fast fashion and Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner came up with their clothing line and together their styles made the news. Kendall and Kylie also took to their Instagram handle to share pictures of the same.

