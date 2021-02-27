Kylie Jenner Stuns Fans And Friends With Her "Kylie" Black Bikini Look

Kylie Jenner is setting the internet on fire with her latest selfie. The beauty mogul took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a black bikini. The picture has since then gone viral on social media. Along with the pictures in the black bikini, Kylie Jenner posted a simple caption that is catching everybody’s eye.

Kylie Jenner’s stunning black bikini pics go viral

Kylie Jenner often posts some stunning pictures of herself on social media. The beauty mogul is no less than a social media influencer and is considered a fashion icon by many. Recently, Kylie Jenner posted three pictures of herself in a black bikini. Along with the pictures, Kylie Jenner simply added the caption, “Kylie”. Kylie’s “Kylie” picture went viral on social media in no time. In these pictures, Kylie is sporting some simple makeup. While she has left her black hair open, in loose waves. Take a look at Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post here.

Also read | Kylie Jenner Gives Some Serious Mother-daughter Goals As She Cooks With Daughter Stormi

The comment section of the post is flooded with comments and compliments for the Jenner sister. Kar-Jenner clan’s friend, Carter Gregory wrote, “mama came to slay”. While Johnny Cyrus commented on the picture with a bunch of fire emojis. Kylie Jenner's complimented the beauty mogul further on her latest pics. Take a look at these comments on Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram picture here:

Also read | Kylie Jenner Recalls Famous Interaction From 'KUWTK', Makes Fans Nostalgic

Apart from setting the internet on fire with her pictures, Kylie Jenner recently welcomed a member to her family. Jenner now has a new pet dog named Kevin. She introduced the dog to her social media family a few days with two pictures of the puppy. Take a look Kylie Jenner’s dog Kevin here:

Kylie Jenner even stepped out for a lunch date with him. According to Elle’s report, the beauty mogul stepped out for a lunch date with her dog Kevin at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She even posted a few pictures with Kevin on Instagram. In these pictures, Kylie is sporting an over-sized grey jacket, with a grey crop top, blue denim shorts, and white boots. She also added the caption, “Kylie+Kevin=<3”. Take a look at Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post here:

Also read | Kylie Jenner Asks Suggestions For Her YT Videos; Fans Say 'We Want More Stormi Content'

Also read | Kylie Jenner Leaves Netizens Annoyed After Sharing Picture Of Stormi's 17 Nike Shoes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.