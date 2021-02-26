Kylie Jenner Gives Some Serious Mother-daughter Goals As She Cooks With Daughter Stormi

Youth icon Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable glimpses of her and her daughter Stormi. The two could be seen showcasing their culinary skills in the most fun way.

In the photo, Stormi Webster can be seen absolutely focussed while flattening the dough with flour all over her forehead and her top. Kylie Jenner also added a symbol depicting a pizza that showed how they were preparing to make a pizza on their fun-filled day.

See how these two beautiful chefs enjoyed a fun day in the kitchen —

Kylie's IG stories

Kylie Jenner posted the above photo on her Instagram story in which her daughter Stormi Webster can be seen using the rolling pin to flatten the dough for their dish.

As Kylie’s daughter rolled the dough in a cute pink top with red hearts, another dish was seen being prepared in Kylie Jenner’s next Instagram story. Dressed in a black uniform, the chef can be seen preparing a secret sauce for their recipe. In the next one, some bananas can be seen getting cooked in that sauce and in the end, the final dish was all set to serve. The dish included some vanilla ice-cream along with glazed bananas on top making it the perfect dessert to eat on a leisure day.

As it was a fun day for the mother-daughter duo, they did have some more interesting activities planned for the day. In one of the next stories on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, she added a video clip in which she was getting her nails done. As she was getting them done, the nail expert helped her daughter hold the nail paint bottle and brush it on Kylie Jenner’s nails.

In the video clip, fans could also hear how Kylie was cheering her daughter while she was putting on nail paint and her daughter can be seen thrilled to put it on her mother’s nails.

Kylie Jenner then posted the final look of her nails on Instagram and added how there was nothing like a new set. All her fans were amazed to see her nail art and added heart and fire symbols in the comments to illustrate their amazement. Many of them praised her for how beautiful her nails looked while others stated how she should come up with her own nail polish line.

