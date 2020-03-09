Kylie Jenner's Adorable Moments With Travis Scott That You Must Not Miss

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with singer Travis Scott. The couple dated for a few years and even share a daughter- Stormi Webster. Despite their breakup, they have had a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter. However, reports claim that the couple has sorted out their differences and have patched up. The couple themselves have not disclosed anything about their current relationship status yet though. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were often considered to the ideal couple and the two have shared quite a few funny as well as adorable moments together. Check out some of the funniest as well as adorable moments of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner’s photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen having a gala time as they posed for a photoshoot together. Both Kylie and Travis wore dark coloured outfits as they looked breath-taking together. In another picture, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took their daughter Stormi to a pumpkin patch. the adorable pictures of the family are too good to miss. Kylie and Travis were seen enjoying the front row seats at a basketball game. The love birds were seen laughing and sharing adorable looks during the game.

Kylie Jenner’s videos

Kylie Jenner quizzed her then-boyfriend Travis Scott in order to know how well he knew her. While he could answer most of the questions correctly, he was seen failing miserably when she asked him about her makeup routine. In another video, Travis Scott can be seen playing adorably with their daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott slayed the red carpet together. Kylie shared an adorable video from the night as the two posed alongside each other. The video garnered a lot of attention and was much loved by the netizens on social media platforms.

