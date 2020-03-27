Kylie Jenner's Munchkin Stormi All Bubbled Up In Water Is Nothing But Adorable

Kylie Jenner recently made headlines as the makeup mogul reportedly donated $1 million to the Coronavirus relief fund. The 22-year-old also thanked the healthcare workers who are working all the time to help contain the Coronavirus outbreak. And now that the social sensation is self-quarantined, she took to her Instagram on Friday morning to share an adorable picture of her little munchkin Stormi.

Kylie Jenner shares Stormi's picture

On Friday morning, Kylie Jenner planned a treat for her fans on social media. It is not surprising to know how Kylie's daughter Stormi rules her Instagram feed. The makeup influencer shared an adorable photograph of Stormi all goofed up in her bathtub full of bubbles. The photo is nothing but cute and has left fans swooning over Stormi. Take a look.

Not only fans but Bollywood celebrities also gushed to comment on Kylie Jenner's post. Hailey Bieber said, "It makes me happy too". And Winnie Harlow said, "OMG so perfect". Check out the comments.

Looks like Kylie Jenner is definitely missing the holidays amid Coronavirus outbreak. A few days back, she posted pictures of herself at the beach. She looks super stunning in beachwear, and captions the photo saying, "wishing this was me right now". Khloe Kardashian in no time commented saying, "Ummmm excuse me!! your chi chis look incredible".

Before that, Kylie Jenner shared a picture of herself at home and asked fans, "Any movie suggestions?" Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Kylie Jenner makes sure she keeps her fans updated and also hooked to her posts.

