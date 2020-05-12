Kylie Jenner & Stormi Take The 'not Eating Chocolate' Challenge, The Result Is Adorable

Kylie Jenner is currently spending her time in quarantine with her adorable daughter Stormi Webster and the mother-daughter duo sure seems to be having a gala time. The actor often treats fans with some cute of on how they are spending their time together. And recently Kylie shared an adorable video that is too cute to miss.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen playing a game with her daughter. In the video, Kylie put a bowl full chocolates in front of Stormi and tells her she can have three chocolates, Stormi soon goes to put her in the bowl of chocolates until Kylie stops her. Kylie then tells her that she has to wait as she is going to the washroom, Stormi then promises her mom that she would wait to have the chocolate until she comes back.

Stormi can be seen waiting and after a few seconds, she goes close to the chocolates but resists her temptation. She goes on telling herself, “Patience, patience, patience.” Soon Kylie comes back and Stormi starts jumping with joy as she can eat the chocolates now. Kylie captioned the video, “omg my BABYYY. I had to take part in this challenge. (sic)” Check out the video below:

Fans couldn't stop having enough of the adorable video. Kylie's post was flooded with several likes and sweet comments. And seems like not just fans, many friends and celebs also went on to comment on the video.

Some of them wrote, “Awwww that was so cute! She literally had to talk herself through it,” “Such a good gal,” “can’t stop watching this,” and much more. Check out a few more comments on Kylie’s Instagram post below.

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated Mother’s Day with her daughter, Stormi. She went on to reveal through her Instagram post that she spent the day cuddling with Stormi and having a movie marathon. Kylie also revealed that she has watched Frozen for at least 127 times as Stormi is a big fan of the film. She also shared pictures of Stormi on Mother’s Day as she went on to being appreciative of her little one. She called Stormi her 'a special gift.' Check out the adorable picture below.

