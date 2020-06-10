Kylie Jenner Violated Social Distancing Norms And Went Partying? See Pics

Kylie Jenner took fans by a storm on Tuesday when she appeared in a photo taken during the 23rd birthday bash of BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Kylie Jenner seems to have violated social distancing guidelines in the picture posted by Stassie, as she cosied up to her crew fearlessly.

In the picture shared by Stassie, Kylie Jenner can be seen posing along with the other attendees. They all can be seen wearing a similar outfit that consists of black sweaters with ‘Stas turns 23’ written on it and black joggers. They all can also be seen wearing white sneakers.

Kylie Jenner can be seen flaunting her middle parting sleek hairdo, blush pink highlighter and nude lips. Along with the post, Stassie also wrote, missing liv and Taylor but these are my humans… I appreciate you all more than you know. Thank you for a special night”. Check out the post below.

Although Kylie Jenner kept her pictures and videos to a minimum, she posted a series of custom Stassie pillows in the backyard of the model sitting on a sofa. But of course, Stassie, being the birthday girl, did not hold back on trying to capture her every moment of her big day. Stassie went on to post several photos and videos on Instagram, giving fans an insight into her birthday.

Stassie had displayed numerous cakes around her home that featured her face printed on them. She also had Concierge LA's 'Reactivating Serums' made available for each party guest, assumedly to help with the after-effects of alcohol consumption. The colours scheme of the quarantine party was red, black, and white, so chocolate covered strawberries and cookies were decorated to match. Check out a few pictures below.

Kylie Jenner's birthday wish for her friend

Kylie Jenner also went on to wish her childhood best friend on Tuesday afternoon by sharing several pictures of them taken through the years. The duo looks completely adorable and also gave best friend goals. Along with the post, Kylie Jenner also wrote, “Happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby!! you are the rarest of all time... truly a gift to this world & the best aunty to my baby girl. I can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday. I cherish every year we’ve spent together and I thank God for putting you in my life. we celebrate you” Check out the post below.

