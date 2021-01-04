Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpses Of Her Stunning Aspen Home On Her Instagram; Check Out

Kylie Jenner has been in the list of the richest celebrities in the world for quite some time now. The cosmetics mogul regularly shares glimpses from her life for her 207 million strong family on her Instagram. The stylish diva has been enjoying the picturesque vistas and snow in Aspen for the past few days. Kylie Jenner recently gave her fans a short tour of the stunning house that she is currently staying in with her family. For all the people who are wondering about Kylie Jenner's Aspen home, here is everything you need to know about it.

Kylie Jenner's Aspen Home

Kylie Jenner is currently sharing the vacation home with her sister Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner. Yesterday, Kylie took to her official Instagram handle and shared some behind the scenes views of the lavish house. According to a report by Daily Mail, the four-story mansion is costing Kylie Jenner's family a whopping $450,000 for a month-long stay or $25,000 for daily rentals. Through her Instagram stories, Kylie gave a short tour of the house to her Instagram family. She showed off a small bar set up before turning to give a view from the window at the outdoor pool.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram

The report added that the house covers a massive area of 20,000sq ft and consists of seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and half bathrooms. The secluded Aspen mansion also has a theatre inside. There is also an expansive deck and a patio with gorgeous views of the snow-covered hills.

Kylie Jenner's net worth and Kylie Jenner's family

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie Jenner's net worth is whopping $700 million. She is currently ringing in the new year with her sister Kendall, mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The group is also joined by Kylie and Kendall’s friend Fai Khadra as well as other members from their entourage.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

